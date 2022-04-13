Politicians in Jefferson City are determined to subvert the will of citizens by denying health care to poor and uninsured people. HJR 117, currently in the Senate, would overturn the vote of Missourians by changing our state Constitution and reversing the health and economic benefits of Medicaid expansion.
Currently, Medicaid expansion is the law of the land, approved overwhelmingly by both Republican and Democratic voters and upheld by the Missouri Supreme Court.
In state after state, Medicaid expansion has been a proven economic benefit by creating jobs and increasing economic activity. This in turn generates more tax revenue that can be used to pay for other critical services.
Critical medical coverage of prescription drugs, hospice care and services for older Missourians that often keeps them from having to leave their homes for nursing care facilities would rely on the political whims of our legislators, who are often more concerned about their political stock than the needs of Missourians.
I encourage you to learn more about this critical issue, call your state senators and encourage them to oppose this ill-conceived legislation.
Dan Murphy is a Columbia resident.