My grandmother always told me how she saw her brother fall ill with tuberculosis and succumb to the disease, despite the doctors’ best efforts to treat my great-uncle. This was in the 1980s, only a few decades ago.
Even today, TB is the second-leading infectious disease killer in the world, and it has a disproportionate impact on impoverished communities. And more than 10 million people contracted TB in 2020 alone. Deaths from the disease have increased for the first time in more than a decade, largely due to coronavirus disruptions.
TB detection has dropped by a whopping 50% since the beginning of the pandemic.
We have to get back on track in the fight against TB, and the “End TB Now Act” will critically improve access for detection and treatment. I respectfully ask Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to cosponsor the “End TB Now Act.”
Mukund Viswanadha is a Columbia resident.
