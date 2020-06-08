It’s been three years since your mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Your father is no longer able to care for her because he has his own medical issues. As their only child, you decided to move them into your home because you feel obligated to care for them.
However, you begin to feel more uncomfortable as you try to balance your own needs with those of your family and work, and now your parents.
You begin to feel irritated, and your patience wears a bit thinner. Your one outlet is now on hiatus due to COVID-19, which makes you feel even more overwhelmed.
The above scenario is an example of caregiver burden — a significant issue given that eight million American workers identify as a family caregiver.
Even without COVID-19 restrictions, caregiving is associated with higher alcohol consumption, a higher propensity to smoke, and a lack of exercise. Other problems include missed work and reduced productivity, in addition to higher rates of depression and insomnia.
The most effective method of alleviating caregiver burden is respite. However, current COVID-19-related restrictions may limit resources that offer a break from the stress of caregiving. Below are some suggestions that may help minimize caregiver burden:
- Understand the problem. We are better at coping with a problem that we understand versus an unknown issue. Do some research on your loved one’s condition, as well as caregiver burden.
- Make time for yourself. Like putting on an emergency oxygen mask on an airplane, you must take care of yourself first before you can take care of others. One of the hardest steps for a caregiver can be to make time for yourself. Even if you cannot leave home, find a way to carve out alone time every day.
- Know you are not alone. Talk to others who are going through the same thing. They can relate to the issues you are facing. Online communities also can provide a way of reaching out without depending on in-person group sessions.
The above core coping skills can be incredibly helpful and can make the difference between managing caregiver burden versus succumbing to it. However, most importantly, reach out. No matter what the struggle, you’re not alone. And just like with COVID-19, remember that we’re in this fight together.
Mary Jeffrey, MS, is a psychology intern at Truman Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia.