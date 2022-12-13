We’ve all heard a lot about residential solid waste recently: bags, logo bags, roll carts and pay-as-you-throw. We all want to be good stewards of our environment by reducing our solid waste. We then use less landfill space, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lighten the load for the solid waste workers.

We also would like to control the cost of solid waste services. One way to do this is to divert food waste to be composted rather than going to the landfill.

