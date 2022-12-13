We’ve all heard a lot about residential solid waste recently: bags, logo bags, roll carts and pay-as-you-throw. We all want to be good stewards of our environment by reducing our solid waste. We then use less landfill space, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lighten the load for the solid waste workers.
We also would like to control the cost of solid waste services. One way to do this is to divert food waste to be composted rather than going to the landfill.
Ideally, everyone would compost their food waste on-site but, most residents can’t or won’t take that option. The alternative is to have residential curbside food scrap collection, similar to weekly recycling collection. The solid waste division can’t provide that service due to ongoing staffing issues. The remaining alternative is for private contractors to provide this service, but Columbia Code of Ordinances won’t allow that.
The answer is to have City Council change the city code to allow licensing private carriers to collect residential food waste to be composted. A similar change was made in 2019 for commercial food waste collection.
Changing the city code to allow private carriers to collect residential food waste would help reduce the overall volume of solid waste going to the landfill and reduce the greenhouse gases escaping to the atmosphere. This would also support the waste sector goals outlined in the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
Steve Callis is a resident of Boone County, Missouri State Coordinator for International Compost Awareness Week and member of the Board of Directors for Missouri Recycling Association.
