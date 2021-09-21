Editor’s note: This letter is in response to the Sept. 14 story about a request to remove of murals in the Boone County Courthouse.

I should think that former Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rusty Antel and former Circuit Judge Gary Oxenhandler would have more important ways to spend their time and energy. Perhaps they could assist homeless veterans, help stop of the influx of drugs across the southern border or fight the systemic failure of the county’s child protective services.

After all, for many years they prosecuted and punished the same folks they now claim might be intimidated by tiny portions of the murals. Stop the virtue signaling, culture canceling and political theatrics and do something worthwhile with your well-educated brains. The County Commission needs to stay out of politics and the destruction of priceless art.

Janet Bezler is an attorney and Boone County resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you