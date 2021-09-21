Editor’s note: This letter is in response to the Sept. 14 story about a request to remove of murals in the Boone County Courthouse.
I should think that former Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rusty Antel and former Circuit Judge Gary Oxenhandler would have more important ways to spend their time and energy. Perhaps they could assist homeless veterans, help stop of the influx of drugs across the southern border or fight the systemic failure of the county’s child protective services.
After all, for many years they prosecuted and punished the same folks they now claim might be intimidated by tiny portions of the murals. Stop the virtue signaling, culture canceling and political theatrics and do something worthwhile with your well-educated brains. The County Commission needs to stay out of politics and the destruction of priceless art.
Janet Bezler is an attorney and Boone County resident.