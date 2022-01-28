The newly announced reporting system of the Columbia/Boone County Health Department is a huge disservice to the community.
By delaying the release of reported COVID-19 cases, the statistics will always show a decline in the number of new cases.
The burden on the department will be increased by constantly having to revise prior data. Just report the number of cases when you receive them, without delay, and without misleading the public into believing matters are better than they are.
Al Schoene is a concerned Columbia resident.