Editor’s note: This letter was submitted in response to a Sept. 14 story about lawyers pushing for reevaluation of mural content at the Boone County Courthouse.
Oh please, now artwork has offended some lawyers.
That fact alone seems to me like a good reason to leave the art right where it is. There are other reasons, including that the city and the county have enough serious issues to deal with without wasting time on trivia like this.
Of course, many lawyers have daily contact with government officials, so I understand why this is getting attention.
It shouldn’t. Full stop.
Larry Myers is a Columbia resident.