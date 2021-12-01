A federal court’s decision to shut down the Spire STL Pipeline is another pyrrhic victory of extremist activism over common sense, and a blow to America’s reputation as a nation where the rule of law and predictable regulations reign supreme.
Lately, it’s become fashionable for activist judges to overrule clear regulatory authority to shut down critical infrastructure after it has been put in operation — an affront to the very purpose of regulations designed to ensure projects are built safely and in the public interest.
At issue is whether there is a “public need” for Spire STL, a question the court asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to settle — even though FERC determined that years ago.
Recently, FERC indicated it may provide a temporary extension for the pipeline to operate through the winter heating season, before the Commission’s 90-day emergency permit expires on Dec. 12.
Temporary permits don’t give families certainty that they can afford to heat their homes in the winter. Temporary permits don’t provide the long-term assurances businesses need every day to operate. Temporary permits cannot permanently address the future supply issues which will unnecessarily occur.
FERC should bear this in mind. Families, households and seniors in St. Louis need concrete answers and we don’t have a Plan B readily available to heat homes and serve businesses. As a result, tough choices will have to be made because the easy choice of rejecting extremist views and the consequences that entails was not made.
Chris Ventura is the Midwest director for Consumer Energy Alliance.