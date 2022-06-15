I was distressed to learn last year about a plan to tear down several historic buildings on the MU campus in Columbia.
I have since learned that the university has added historic Crowder Hall, long the home of all armed services Reserve Officer Training Corps programs, to the list.
This decision apparently was made last November by a “dark of the night” maneuver in a document called Quarterly Update 12 to the MU Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.
To my knowledge, the decision was never publicly announced; unless it is reversed, Crowder Hall will likely fall to the wrecking ball by the end of this year or shortly thereafter. (Editor's note: According to the MU News Bureau, demolition is not scheduled for this year and will be coordinated with ROTC leadership.)
This decision is a slap in the face to the tens of thousands of Mizzou alums who received military training in Crowder Hall before deploying overseas to fight in WW II, Korea, Vietnam and other wars and peacekeeping operations. To them, that crenellated gray stone building is as much a symbol of the university as Jesse Hall or the storied columns.
According to university financial documents, the University of Missouri System improved its year-on-year financial position last year by approximately $1.3 billion. Surely enough money can be found to repair whatever is required in this stately old building.
I urge university alums and ROTC veterans alike to make their feelings known about this terrible decision. Please write or call the university administrators, the MU Board of Curators, and state political officials and ask them to spare this historic building.
David Smith is a retired U.S. Army officer and 1969 graduate of MU. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia.