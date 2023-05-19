Editor’s note: This letter was received in response to news about the debt ceiling issue in the U.S.
It’s a basic question of default. Congress will either default or not. Chaos will ensue if default is their position. In brief, all government checks will stop; Social Security and Medicare payments, too. Veterans are given the gate.
President Biden presented a budget. You can agree or disagree with it. House Republicans have not submitted a budget, so we cannot compare budgets. Gutting programs millions of Americans depend on is basically not caring about lives in this country. Even if you have investments, the stock market will devalue them, too.
The suggestion here? Carefully select your House representative. Elect an honest, intelligent representative — someone who cares about we the people.
Joyce Nowak is a St. Louis resident with an interest in history and government.
