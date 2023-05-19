Editor’s note: This letter was received in response to news about the debt ceiling issue in the U.S.

It’s a basic question of default. Congress will either default or not. Chaos will ensue if default is their position. In brief, all government checks will stop; Social Security and Medicare payments, too. Veterans are given the gate.

