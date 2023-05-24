Included in discussions our leaders are having in D.C. on avoiding defaulting on the nation’s debt are some concerning provisions that would directly impact lung health here in Missouri.

Many Missourians rely on MO HealthNet to access quality, affordable health care. One provision under discussion would add barriers to health care called “work requirements.” According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 91% of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students, or unable to work due to illness. These requirements aren’t about work, they are about adding burdensome paperwork that results in people losing coverage due to red tape.

