Included in discussions our leaders are having in D.C. on avoiding defaulting on the nation’s debt are some concerning provisions that would directly impact lung health here in Missouri.
Many Missourians rely on MO HealthNet to access quality, affordable health care. One provision under discussion would add barriers to health care called “work requirements.” According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 91% of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students, or unable to work due to illness. These requirements aren’t about work, they are about adding burdensome paperwork that results in people losing coverage due to red tape.
Other provisions under discussion would repeal tax incentives for clean energy or opening the door for building more polluting energy sources such as coal and gas while weakening the public’s right to engage in those permitting decisions. More than 1 in 3 Americans live with unhealthy air. Adding more pollution will exacerbate health challenges.
As senior manager of advocacy with the American Lung Association, I know firsthand the importance of health care and clean air for people living with chronic lung disease. If these provisions went into effect, many more people could face poor air quality or the loss of their health care coverage, leaving them unable to manage their chronic lung disease, which results in more dire, costlier care down the road.
I ask that Sens. Hawley and Schmitt reject the “work requirement” policy for Medicaid and the buildout of additional polluting energy to better protect the health of all Missourians.
Laura Turner is senior advocacy manager with the American Lung Association in Missouri.
