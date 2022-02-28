Ken Midkiff’s article about the poor Republican choices filing for Roy Blunt’s senate seat was certainly accurate, as was David Rosman’s on that subject several months ago.
Two-thirds of Missourians traditionally identify as “conservative,” but since the Republican party has degenerated into the divisive, anti-science, anti-democratic, xenophobic mess that it is today, many may want to change affiliation.
When asked about individual issues, most U.S. citizens recognize an important role of government in promoting economic equality, public health, public education, good immigration policy, a clean environment and, most importantly, mitigating climate change.
The Democratic establishment should back candidates that would aggressively legislate these issues, and the candidates should be adequately funded and covered by the press. The websites of Democratic candidates Lucas Kunze and Scott Sifton indicate good backgrounds and ideas, but they seem to have very little statewide name recognition.
Like Mr. Midkiff, I would vote for whoever emerges on the Democratic ticket, but it would be best if the candidate were experienced and well-funded, with some name recognition and progressive ideas.
It seems too early to give up on the Democratic Party in 2022 and be stuck with six more years of Hawley-like Senate representation. Even if its candidate loses, at least the party might be in better position for the next election.
Richard George is a Columbia resident.