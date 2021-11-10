“Who is John Galt?”
— from “Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand
In this lingering pandemic world, we continue to navigate a forest of confounding oddities.
One that has us universally scratching our heads is the case of the missing workers. There are lots of consumers buying things, or trying to, everywhere, but also “help wanted” signs everywhere. Stores are cutting their hours, and restaurants going dark on rotating days of the week.
It is interesting that the reasons suggested tend to follow observers’ core assumptions, like how some say it must be those generous extra unemployment benefits, with supposedly lazy people opting to get paid more to not work than what a paycheck would offer, while others may point to hesitancy about catching COVID-19 back at the workplace.
Others still connect the dots that some people, particularly who provided a second household income before, rediscovered the joys of stay-at-home parenting, or out of necessity from day care options, which are either hard to find or too expensive.
Some baby boomers later in their careers are retiring early, too. Just as we need workers more than ever, our most experienced — and presumably wisest — demographic is resigning from the productive economy.
Some store shelves aren’t as stocked, routes from manufacturing hubs half a world away are getting slowed up. Basics like home appliances are backed up in delivery, as prices have trended up at the grocery store.
Ads are warning this year’s Christmas shoppers to fulfill their wish lists well before Black Friday, and to mentally prepare for trimmed-down holiday feasts.
With all this as a backdrop, here comes the federal vaccine mandate for many American workers. While the powers that be expect a snap of the fingers will yield universal compliance, many workers are saying not so fast.
Reports of some police, fire and health care workers speaking up and/or walking off the job abound. For many who have seen the toughest times during the last couple of years and have been at significant risk of catching the virus throughout, the public thanks have flipped to an ultimatum — an ultimatum to follow this specific risk mitigation strategy, or else, with no regard for the other sanitary protocols their workplace may have continued to use.
And in all the arguments about granting religious or medical exceptions, what if a person already had COVID-19 before any vaccine was available, got well, and therefore already achieved immunity the hard way?
Any mandate should consider this common equivalency instead of expulsion from approved society.
In Ayn Rand’s classic novel “Atlas Shrugged” a genius inventor is so resented by suppressive collectivism that one day — poof! — he up and disappears. It’s a mystery where he went, why he left, and how to replace what he had been producing.
Over time, more creative leaders likewise vanish, and those left have increasing difficulty keeping their modern society going. The darkly comedic, running joke dismissive becomes, not “Where” or “Why”, but rather: “Who is John Galt?”
The pandemic work-from-home realities previously led many big-city residents to leave urban environs behind. Many from states like California, with its ratcheting-up socialism, high taxes, alarming crime, homelessness and drug addiction problems, continue their exodus in all directions. New York City has also thinned, one popular permanent destination being Florida, whose governor overtly rolled out the welcome mat.
Whether it’s workers in stores, restaurants or in delivery trucks, or this present wave of vaccine layoffs, fewer goods and services become available for all of us. Some absences are still mysterious, some are on street corners with signs, while others poignantly leave their boots and clogs outside the firehouse or hospital on their way out the door. But after all, “Who is John Galt?”
Steve Spellman hosts “Mid-Missouri This Week” on 89.5 FM KOPN at 5 p.m. every Wednesday. He writes twice monthly for the Missourian.