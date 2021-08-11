I have been attending City Council meetings for the last three years. The disgraceful display on Monday evening from anti-mask citizens is something I never thought I would see in this town.
Emboldened by a city manager and mayor unwilling to remove them from the room, even though they refused to follow posted masking rules, they were left to scream and shout down staff and council members. This group was there to disrupt ... and they were allowed to.
This country has seen its share of disruption over the last four years. Allowing this to become the norm and allowing the disruption of democracy will only embolden those who seek to destroy it.
Mayor (Brian) Treece will have a difficult time holding order the next time he chastises a group of citizens for clapping after a public speaker after allowing what happened Monday night to go on.
Rebecca Shaw is a concerned citizen of Columbia.