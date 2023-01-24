I can’t believe people are “demanding answers” from Columbia Public Schools about the City of Columbia Diversity event. In my opinion, this is not CPS’s problem.

If people are concerned over what may occur during a field trip, they should either get details prior to giving permission, or simply not allow their child to attend. And perhaps next time parents could Google the definition of diversity. When I did, this is what popped up: “The practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc.”

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you