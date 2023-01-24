I can’t believe people are “demanding answers” from Columbia Public Schools about the City of Columbia Diversity event. In my opinion, this is not CPS’s problem.
If people are concerned over what may occur during a field trip, they should either get details prior to giving permission, or simply not allow their child to attend. And perhaps next time parents could Google the definition of diversity. When I did, this is what popped up: “The practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc.”