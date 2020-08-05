As coronavirus cases continue to multiply in the state, why would Missouri forge ahead with high school sports?
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has a chance to do the right thing at this pivotal moment and postpone football and other high-risk fall activities, including soccer and volleyball, until the spring.
The MSHSAA Board of Directors plans to meet this week to discuss delaying the season, along with other options. Turning off the Friday night lights until the spread of the coronavirus has been slowed is the only prudent choice.
While fall sports will begin Aug. 17 in , more than two dozen other states have delayed the start of fall activities, and at least eight states will not play football this fall out of fear of exposing athletes to COVID-19.
The high school football season will run under a modified schedule from Feb. 15 to May 1 in neighboring Illinois.
To protect its students, Missouri should follow suit.
“I keep getting stuck at, if it’s not safe enough to go to the school building, why is it safe enough to practice?” MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhahn told The Star Editorial Board.
Urhahn is asking the right question. In the Kansas City area, the number of coronavirus cases more than doubled during the month of July, surpassing 20,000 and providing few glimmers of immediate hope.
And even if Missouri starts the high school sports season this month, coronavirus outbreaks could quickly derail it, leaving school districts in limbo and student athletes in danger of missing out on important opportunities.
Why put the health of young athletes and their families at risk by playing?
The pandemic already has forced the postponement of games and has cast doubt on the safe return of professional sports. Most notably, MLB has struggled mightily to contain COVID-19 and keep players on the field. If the MLB, with its wealth of resources, can’t contain the virus, what chance do high school teams have?
Missouri, which is now categorized as a red zone as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, should make the health and safety of all student athletes the priority. The MSHSAA’s current return-to-play guidelines are both unwise and inequitable, barring school districts that are not offering in-person classes from competition.
While delaying high-risk fall sports until spring is the safest strategy, the existing policy is the worst of all options, allowing some students to play while keeping others on the sidelines because their districts opted for online learning. Many school districts in the urban areas of Kansas City and St. Louis have been forced to decide between all-virtual, in-person classes, or a combination of the two. Some have committed to online learning only, putting in jeopardy players’ opportunities to earn college scholarships.
The MSHSAA should not allow the football season to proceed until all student athletes are eligible to take the field.
This week is a dead period for high school football teams and other fall athletes across the state.
High school sports are an essential part of so many students’ lives. No young athletes should lose out on an opportunity to compete.
While a delay for football and other fall sports would no doubt be disappointing, that option offers the best chance to complete the season uninterrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks. Missouri should protect its high school athletes and postpone the season.
