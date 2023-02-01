As someone who has been involved in education for most of my life — either as a student, a teacher/administrator, and/or a parent — I have to admit that I am saddened by what I am seeing as the complete “hijacking” of what it means to educate our children.
The actual content of a course or an entire curriculum is only part of preparing young people to thrive in the world that they will encounter as adults, not a world that we wish they would encounter.
To that end, a significant part of a child’s education cannot be captured in a legal document or legislated. Education involves teaching young minds to develop a framework for viewing and making sense of the world around them; it teaches them to become discerners of information as well as critical thinkers; it teaches them to develop a tolerance for those who have different values and beliefs so that they can work to make this a better world for others.
Those who are best prepared to thrive in this world will have opportunities for a variety of experiences, both in the classroom and outside. These experiences will enrich and broaden their views of the world and the people in it, such as student exchanges, study abroad and diverse cultural and racial interactions, to name a few.
Research shows that Gen Zers, people 17 to 26 years old, are the most diverse of any generation; they are “radically inclusive” and more culturally and racially tolerant; they are highly collaborative, inquisitive and care deeply about others. They value authenticity and relevance.
We must be doing something right, but I am fearful that we are beginning to move in a direction that is detrimental to the next generation by trying to legally define and legislate such things as curriculum, experiences and interactions. Don’t we owe them more than this? Don’t we want to give them the tools to thrive?
Linda Smith is a longtime educator and Columbia resident.
