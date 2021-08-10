Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4.
Sen. Hawley’s opinion that it is harmful to educate children so they know the facts of American history is ridiculous. He claims that doing so creates “division, anger and hatred.”
Denying our children knowledge about the past dooms us to repeat the same mistakes over and over again, perpetuating conflicts and injustice.
History should not be taught as propaganda, designed to make children blindly love our country while they live in ignorance of the forces that will shape their lives. They should be informed about the U.S.’s great achievements and its flaws, its highest moments and its lowest points. This can be done in an age-appropriate manner without traumatizing anyone.
The idea that the only things students need to know about history are the Pledge, Constitution and Declaration of Independence is laughable. How many adults, subjected to inadequate classes that glossed over most of real American history, have been shocked to learn the truth as adults? Education is essential to democracy, and people who are never allowed to learn the facts will just perpetuate the same problems through the generations. There is no good reason to keep our children in the dark.
Mahree Skala is a longtime Columbia resident and community volunteer.