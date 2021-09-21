Editor’s note: This letter is in response to the Sept. 20 story about how the Black population in Missouri is still being harmed by the effects of COVID-19 in the job market.
Access to COVID-19 vaccines has allowed our community to reopen schools and businesses and return to a sense of near-normalcy. However, this is still threatened by the pandemic’s course across our country and the globe.
Several countries in Africa and Asia are imposing new lockdowns to stop a third wave of COVID-19 infections because they lack access to vaccines.
Global vaccination is our pathway out of this pandemic, but there are not enough vaccines being produced quickly enough so that everyone has access. The unchecked spread of COVID-19 is devastating low-income countries and will generate additional dangerous variants, which is bad for all of us.
In the current recovery package debated on Capitol Hill, the House has proposed $2 billion to expand the capacity to manufacture more vaccines. This package needs the support of our Senate. I urge Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Roy Blunt to support the House proposal and ensure a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines globally and to put us on the path to end this pandemic.
Raj Jaladi is a sophomore at Parkway West High School and the group co-leader for Results St. Louis, a global poverty advocacy organization.