For some time now, I have watched the actions and statements from our representatives at the local, state and national level. I have never witnessed less concern for the problems of their constituents. I have never seen less commitment to both state and national constitutions.
I see them performing unconstitutional acts like limiting actual voters, putting the life of our children at risk, putting the health of citizens at risk and catering to people of religion, as if to say “I am more important than you.”
These are the ideas of people who seek destruction. Whenever rich men with a proven track record of selfishness and immorality lead the poor, it is clear that the rich have learned a valuable lesson from fascism.
Nobody deserves political office. Current candidates leave a whole lot to be desired. Some of us are going to have to step up. Our political leaders have decided not to have citizenry write-ins. The more the citizens’ rights are reversed, the deeper comes the shadow of oppression.
Our present legislators are on the path of actually killing their constituents and their children.
If you think this is extreme, you haven’t been paying attention. And it is certainly not extreme in light of present circumstances. Just witness our senator who sympathizes with mobs and rioters — and one might add, traitors.
Thomas R. Reel is a Columbia resident.