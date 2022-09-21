Buying a new motor vehicle by offering a trade-in vehicle is a long established practice. If an agreement can be reached between the dealer and customer, the customer gets some price deduction on the new vehicle while the dealer takes possession of the trade-in vehicle.
What happens to the trade-in vehicle? It typically then goes on sale as a used vehicle.
Whether the new vehicle is electric or conventional, any trade-in today is probably going to be the one that runs on fossil fuel and emits carbon dioxide. Once the trade-in vehicle is back in circulation it could be in service for years.
So, while we may soon be selling more electric vehicles, it appears that it will be a long time before we can see nonelectric vehicles gone from service. This won’t be helpful toward reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
Ellis Smith is a former Columbia resident who now lives in Ankeny, Iowa.
