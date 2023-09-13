In the year following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that made abortion illegal in Missouri, misinformation about birth control access has been rampant online and via social media, especially related to emergency contraception. Health centers across the state report many Missourians are confused about the legality of birth control and emergency contraception.
What is legal and what is not? Here are the facts: All abortions, including medication abortions, are banned in Missouri; birth control – including emergency contraception – is not.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Let us know which John Darkow cartoon you would like as a reprint.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.