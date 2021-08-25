Earth, the only home we have or ever can have is in a lot of trouble.
Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels are the highest that they have been since modern humans first appeared on the face of the Earth. Catastrophic floods are ravaging Europe, and even parts of Tennessee. West Coast wildfires burning out of control send particulate matter through the atmosphere as far as Missouri and beyond.
Weather forecasts now include “smoke casts” because of particulate matter in the atmosphere. Sea levels are rising and low-lying islands and even parts of Florida will eventually become inundated by sea water. The North Atlantic Gulf Stream that transports enormous amounts of heat poleward, thereby warming western Europe and keeping it inhabitable, is threatened with disruption.
It is going to take an effort by all humankind to save us from catastrophe. A crucial science in solving problems of climate change is environmental chemistry, defined as the chemical processes, reactions and conditions that occur in Earth’s environment (see Stanley Manahan, Environmental Chemistry, 10th edition, Taylor & Francis Publishers).
For most of my 37 years on the University of Missouri faculty I ran a program in environmental chemistry that produced about 30 Ph.D graduates in that science. Although that program was terminated when I retired in 2002, many universities in the U.S. and throughout the world are carrying out thriving programs in environmental chemistry and doing their part for this essential science. I say more power to them.
Stanley Manahan is professor emeritus of chemistry at MU. He lives in Columbia.