I appreciate the efforts of the MU community to increase visibility of Indigenous people. (“Building an Indigenous presence in Columbia,” printed May 16) Awareness and respect can also pave the way for meaningful policy changes.

This year, we can support Indigenous people through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) when the U.S. Farm Bill is reauthorized. Tribal communities are prone to food insecurity because of colonialism and land theft that disrupted Native food systems. Tribal governments have consistently asked for the authority to administer SNAP on reservations and consistently been denied.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.