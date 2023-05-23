This year, we can support Indigenous people through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) when the U.S. Farm Bill is reauthorized. Tribal communities are prone to food insecurity because of colonialism and land theft that disrupted Native food systems. Tribal governments have consistently asked for the authority to administer SNAP on reservations and consistently been denied.
With such authority, tribes could build back food systems and cultural eating traditions, which are healthier for the land and humans. Recipients must eat certain foods the SNAP program approves, but are living where a reservation is a food desert, shopping is limited to food that is overpriced, almost spoiled, or loaded with preservatives. If SNAP included traditional foods like bison and walleye, people could return to tribal diets of local foods and grow markets for indigenous producers.
I ask Sens. Hawley and Schmitt to support a farm bill that builds healthy and equitable food systems.
Cynthia Changyit Levin, of St. Louis, is the author of “From Changing Diapers to Changing the World: Why Moms Make Great Advocates and How to Get Started.”
