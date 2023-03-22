The Missouri Department of Conservation held a free fishing day at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia recently. However, real conservation requires an end to fishing.
Fish might not look like human beings, but they are sensitive, complex beings. They form emotional attachments and become depressed when they lose their mates. They can count and tell time, think ahead and “talk” to one another underwater. They also feel pain. A 2019 University of Liverpool study showed that fish feel pain in a way similar to humans. And now we are discovering the health risks. Eating just a single fish pulled from U.S. lakes or rivers could be equal to drinking water tainted with “forever chemicals” for a month.