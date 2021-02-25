As I sit in my living room, thinking about the freezing temperatures that recently griped the nation, I find myself bristling at the guest commentary by Sen. Roy Blunt, published online Feb. 15.
His perspective on the Biden administration and the energy sector is outdated and is the same kind of perspective that has led to our current climate crisis. Encouraging the continued reliance on old and polluting forms of energy is not only irresponsible in this day and age, it is also short-sighted.
Furthermore, the use of fear tactics and rhetoric about job losses and rising costs belies the possibilities that exist by taking a new, innovative approach to energy — think wind, and solar and yet-to-be invented types of clean energy. Do we really want to remain “competitive” by relying on old, polluting energy? What about creating new sources and new jobs and, at the same time, addressing climate change? What about creating a better tomorrow for future generations? Isn’t this a win-win for the U.S.?
To continue to prop up the use of polluting sources such as oil and gas and coal — yes, coal is cheaper, but it is also the most polluting— is unforgiveable in the face of the mounting evidence of the effects on our health and global climates. And to sell this “old argument” of lost jobs and rising costs is even more disheartening.
I, for one, would like to see the U.S. become a global leader by embracing innovation and creating a better future, and if that means helping others in the global community, all the better. I prefer win-win over win-lose.
Linda Smith is a Columbia resident and concerned inhabitant of planet Earth.