I am dismayed by the media coverage concerning analysis of “red” or “blue” states. For example, Missouri is a “red” state and New York is a “blue” state and that rural areas are “red” and urban areas are “blue.”
They are forgetting that we are nation of individuals who have minds of our own, and are willing to determine which candidates running for office will serve us and help our government find solutions to improve our state and nation. I refuse to accept that all of us think alike.
When I was elected to nonpartisan positions, I attended conferences with the Missouri Community College Association and Missouri School Board Association. I had the honor to work with people from rural and urban areas. We didn’t think red or blue — we thought about why we were there. We were united in our concern for preparing students with skills, knowledge and understanding to contribute to our state, nation and world’s future. After all, our young people are our future.
I hope when citizens vote, they will research what the candidates stand for and remember the pledge we learned when we were students:
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic,
for which it stands: One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Vote for the candidate who will follow this pledge.
