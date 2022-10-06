I am dismayed by the media coverage concerning analysis of “red” or “blue” states. For example, Missouri is a “red” state and New York is a “blue” state and that rural areas are “red” and urban areas are “blue.”

They are forgetting that we are nation of individuals who have minds of our own, and are willing to determine which candidates running for office will serve us and help our government find solutions to improve our state and nation. I refuse to accept that all of us think alike.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

