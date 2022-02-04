You’ve likely heard the term "revenge body," used to describe when a bad breakup fuels a desire to get fit. But what about a revenge life?
I had a dream the other night, with people I hadn’t seen in years, people who had wounded me deeply. The next morning, I kept asking myself, 'why are they in my head?'
What came to me is this: I’ve spent so much of my life trying to prove my worth — through my fitness level, job title, social media status — to others, even to people who had hurt me. What would my life look like if I didn’t have to prove anything to anyone? What if I was enough just for being me?
I don’t want a "revenge" life anymore than I want a "revenge" body. I want an authentic life (and body), filled with family and friends, where I can be of service to others.
Too often, we bury our emotional pain so deep it can only come out in dreams. Dreams, or dysfunction in our mind and bodies, that is. But our worth is simply not determined by status of any kind. We are worthy simply for being human on this planet.
It would be so much better for our own health, the health of our nation and the health of the planet if we allowed ourselves to sit and feel our pain when it occurs. Then we could move forward with decisions about our bodies, our relationships, our jobs and our lives from a place of love instead of fear.
Dr. Julie McWhorter is a physician in Columbia.