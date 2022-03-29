I have been a Columbia resident for 42 years. I met Nick Foster when he was the executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, where together we worked on many projects. I quickly learned I was collaborating with a person of the highest character, committed to serving our community.
Columbia is a richly diverse community. With diversity comes differing views on community issues. Sometimes solutions are seen as either/or decisions. It is either roll carts or trash bags, either police or mental health, either programs or infrastructure.
Nick is not an either/or person. He will carefully research issues, listen to constituents and make decisions based on the good of our entire community.
Nick has dealt with tight budgets, limited resources and making tough decisions that impact people’s lives. He understands the importance of a healthy relationship between the public and private sectors.
As an executive director, he has experience working with board members, bringing various expertise into focus to solve problems. This is the perfect experience to prepare a person for the City Council.
I have heard Nick say, “I do not need this job. I want it.” This comes from his nature to serve his community and to make life better for his fellow citizens. That is what has motivated him throughout his life’s work, and now in retirement.
Nick has the time, experience, expertise and desire to represent Columbia’s Fourth Ward. Vote Nick Foster.
Jack Jensen is a Columbia resident.