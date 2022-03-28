We urge our fellow Fourth Ward citizens to join us in voting for Nick Foster on April 5th.

He has the experience, the energy, and the vision to help guide Columbia to a hopeful, sustainable, equitable and socially just future.

One his priorities is to help prepare for the coming climate crisis, building on the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that the Council enacted in 2019; that’s why both the Osage Group of the Sierra Club and the Climate Cabinet are endorsing his campaign.

In his nine years as executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, he has forged active connections with numerous community organizations addressing some of the city’s most pressing issues, including poverty and joblessness, mental health, homelessness and affordable housing, and public safety. A vote for Nick is a vote for responsible, compassionate political leadership.

George Smith and Margie Sable are Columbia residents. 

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you