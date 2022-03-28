We urge our fellow Fourth Ward citizens to join us in voting for Nick Foster on April 5th.
He has the experience, the energy, and the vision to help guide Columbia to a hopeful, sustainable, equitable and socially just future.
One his priorities is to help prepare for the coming climate crisis, building on the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that the Council enacted in 2019; that’s why both the Osage Group of the Sierra Club and the Climate Cabinet are endorsing his campaign.
In his nine years as executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, he has forged active connections with numerous community organizations addressing some of the city’s most pressing issues, including poverty and joblessness, mental health, homelessness and affordable housing, and public safety. A vote for Nick is a vote for responsible, compassionate political leadership.
George Smith and Margie Sable are Columbia residents.