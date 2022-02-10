House Bill 2428 proposes to limit what Missouri educators can say in regard to public policy. The bill says: “No school or school employee shall compel a teacher or student to discuss public policy issues of the day without such teacher’s or student’s consent.”
Such a law would appear to clearly violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Instructing public school administrators, teachers, students, or anyone for that matter, in what cannot be discussed is a steep, slippery slope leading away from a most basic right of U.S. citizenship.
The business of protecting ourselves, friends and family from new or different ideas may be appropriate in home or other private settings but, per the U.S. Constitution, is not in public situations.
We entrust our elected representatives with protecting our constitutional guarantees. Let’s assure them we appreciate their vigilance of such matters.
Jim Ollar is a Columbia resident and supports the First Amendment.