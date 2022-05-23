Today, a gallon of gas in Columbia hit $4.49 per gallon.
As a local consumer, I have a couple of observations: First, within a 24-hour period, all of the retailers who sell gas will have acted in a collusive manner to “settle” on the same exact price — within a penny or two.
How is it that even those suppliers in this town whose business doesn’t center around gas/convenience store, also immediately move to meet the price of those whose primary business is selling gas? For example, in those communities that are fortunate to have a Costco or a Sam’s Club that provide gas as part of their product offering, you will generally find gas prices that are 10 cents to 20 cents cheaper than the name-brand gas station.
Secondly, how do you explain that I could drive to Hannibal today and pay $3.94 per gallon in a much smaller community — 17,312 in 2020 — with far fewer sellers? Or what about Joplin, with a population 50,580, whose gas prices today are $3.87 per gallon?
Finally, we should all be outraged that the oil and gas companies are reporting record earnings. Is the typical consumer helping the oil and gas industry make up for lost revenue during the early days of the pandemic? This is unconscionable, especially when so many people don’t have alternatives. This is a local, national and global tragedy for consumers, but stock prices and shareholder value are not suffering.
Linda Smith is a concerned Columbia resident.