Recently, at a congressional subcommittee hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, harangued Anthony Fauci over the “loss of constitutional rights” resulting from the pandemic.
Fauci reminded the congressman that 560,000 Americans have been killed by the coronavirus, and 60,000 are being newly infected each day. Jordan casually dismissed these facts and continued his belligerent diatribe. (And he claims to be “pro-life.”)
The Constitution was established to “promote the general welfare,” and the Declaration of Independence acclaims “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Life is a prerequisite for all constitutional rights. Dead people cannot enjoy freedom of speech, freedom of religion or freedom of assembly.
Courts have affirmed that certain rights can be limited during times of national crises, such as natural disasters, wars and epidemics to promote the general welfare.
Thousands of Americans are alive today because we followed the advice of Fauci and other public health experts to protect ourselves from the virus. Unfortunately, thousands of Americans have died unnecessarily, as documented by an authoritative study published in The Lancet, because the previous administration undermined this advice.
Donald Trump recently admitted that he “almost always overturned” the “faulty recommendations” of doctors Fauci and Deborah Birx. Consequently, the American people have suffered one of the highest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world.
Consider a thought experiment: What would the likes of Trump and Jordan have done regarding Constitutional rights if hundreds of thousands of Americans had been killed by immigrants over the last year?
Robert Blake is a retired physician and longtime Columbia resident.