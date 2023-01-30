Editor’s note: This was submitted as an open letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer.
I’m not writing to you personally because I’ve given up on communicating with my 4th District representatives through the years for lack of attention to my letters. As your constituent, I implore you to allow for a raise in the debt limit. There is too much at stake. The impending shut-down of our government will be outrageously expensive. According to the Peterson Foundation, the last time the government refused to pay its debts, it “cost taxpayers nearly 4 billion dollars.” What does that say about your opposition to unnecessary spending?
Many people will lose their jobs for an indefinite amount of time. Your indifference to the plights of countless people who have their own debts to pay will cause unspeakable harm. Tell these people that you don’t care about costs for daycare, medical care, education and a long etc. for who knows how long.
But, more than anything, I’m concerned about the possibility of losing the government programs that are most dear to the American citizens: Social Security and Medicare. While the shut-down would not directly affect those programs, I and countless others are terrified about the future: the disappearance of these programs due to your irresponsibility and neglect.
Michael Ugarte is a Columbia resident.
