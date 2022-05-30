Thursday was the last day of school in Columbia, Missouri, our hometown for over 5O years. We give thanks for all those who have contributed to a successful school year. This includes teachers, principals, counselors, school nurses, bus drivers, grounds supervisors, and parents who have sent children to school ready to learn, and respectful of those around them. These people have barely earned enough to support their families, but they are the bedrock of society.
In Uvalde, Texas, their community supported their schools as well. Dedicated people greeted young people every day and encouraged them by their example to do their best. Something went terribly wrong two days before school ended in Uvalde, regardless of the daily hard work of raising and teaching our children. Greed, political power, and a public in love with assault rifles are a large part of the answer to what went wrong. Those factors poison all efforts to stop the madness of kids being murdered in our schools.
Columbia unfortunately contributes to that evil in our society.
On the west side of town lives Larry Potterfield who has earned his wealth from selling and shipping gun parts and ammunition. Huge, unmarked buildings, a stone’s throw from 1-70, house this brutal enterprise.
Potterfield and company is among the largest supporters of the NRA in America. His big Midway USA logo is on stage at the conventions headed by Wayne La Pierre and his corrupt ilk. Potterfield’s “charity” is promoting youthful competence with firearms. He must be very good at it, considering the recent murderous attacks by eighteen-year-old males.
A few years ago, Midway USA, threatened to move to Texas if the city of Columbia did not extend sewer lines to their buildings. Sewers notwithstanding, their lethal products have made it all over the country. Eighteen-year-old kids should be in school, not killing other kids and teachers.
Anne Hessler is a parent, teacher and Columbia resident.