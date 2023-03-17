“Where anyone can be welcomed like a neighbor.” I support Gregg Bush for Ward 5 City Council because I know that this guiding principle stated at the top of his campaign literature is not just a soundbite for Gregg.

He is a registered nurse who believes in a Columbia community that will help all citizens better themselves, no matter who they are. Gregg and I both know that the definitive, guiding light for Columbia is its people with their diverse talents and backgrounds.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

