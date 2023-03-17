“Where anyone can be welcomed like a neighbor.” I support Gregg Bush for Ward 5 City Council because I know that this guiding principle stated at the top of his campaign literature is not just a soundbite for Gregg.
He is a registered nurse who believes in a Columbia community that will help all citizens better themselves, no matter who they are. Gregg and I both know that the definitive, guiding light for Columbia is its people with their diverse talents and backgrounds.
He is not afraid of making the tough calls based on the facts, but will undoubtedly do so with accurate information and empathy. Gregg supports lifting people up through the key foundations of our great city: a robust economy, affordable housing, public safety and security and workforce development.
As a retired teacher, my 31 years in the classroom allow me to see in Gregg the skill set to serve Columbia with tough rigor, yet be someone who never fails to see the good in each of his neighbors.
After over six decades in Missouri, I now sadly question the security of our great democracy. Gregg will make decisions based on accurate information as someone who works in health sciences every day.
As one political party continues to traffic in conspiracy theories and triples down in dishonesty and denials, we need a balanced individual like Gregg Bush on Columbia City Council to not only maintain a secure Columbia, but also to help it prosper and grow.
Laura Cooper is a retired public school teacher.
