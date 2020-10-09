On June 2, Gov. Mike Parson called for “law and order” on the streets — but what if civil unrest lies in the home?
This month, a troubling injustice occurred in Webster County, Missouri, where two brothers pleaded guilty to the repeated rape of their 13-year-old sister but walked free.
Webster County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Berkstresser offered them a plush deal: not a single day in prison.
Instead, each brother accepted 100 hours of community service, five years of probation and mandatory registration as a sex offender because they “would’ve been eaten alive in the state prison system.”
After all, they were “much younger than their age,” according to Berkstresser. Meanwhile, their sister gave birth to a child fathered by one of her rapists.
In summer 2016, a horrified world watched college athlete Brock Turner receive only six months in prison for rape. His California judge infamously lamented that more prison time would have a “severe impact” on Turner’s life.
But the Webster County case is worse: While Turner never pleaded guilty, the rapists in Webster County admitted guilt.
There is no question of innocence. They raped their sister. And now, they’re free.
I grew up in Columbia and am a proud graduate of MU. Over my life, I’ve had the pleasure to see most of the state and take great pride in calling it home. But as a second-year student at Berkeley Law, I was troubled to hear of this blatant miscarriage of justice back home.
From thousands of miles away, I saw the headline: “Amish Brothers Plead Guilty in Sex Abuse of Relative; No Jail Time.” Now, like the Brock Turner case, the world is watching. What will Missouri show them?
If this state favors justice and protection of the vulnerable, it must hold the Webster County district attorney accountable.
If convicted rapists are free to return to their homes without consequential punishment, how will we show support to survivors? How will they recover from the trauma of their abuse?
It’s time to back ideals with action.
Ashleigh Atasoy is a Rock Bridge High School graduate and an alumna of MU. She is studying law in California.