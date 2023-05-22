This year has been challenging for communities impacted by gun violence, with mass shootings setting records in the U.S. this year alone, according to PBS News. In Missouri, we are ranked the eighth highest in mass shootings per year. Gun violence has gotten out of control in Missouri because of the lack of gun control and red flag laws.
Every year thousands of people are wounded and killed by firearms, resulting in tragedy and grief wherever this violence strikes. Over the course of the last few years, more and more gun violence protests have popped up demanding change while also gaining support from their communities. An example of this was seen in the walkout at Hickman High School in April.
One of the students who planned the walkout, said this to reporters when asked about how they feel in school: “I don’t feel safe and I don’t think anybody should because you’re not ... fire alarms scare us, tornado drills scare us, we don’t ever wanna be in like all at once assemblies.
“Those should be things that we enjoy and we can’t.”
Gun control and red flag laws are very crucial to reducing the number of shootings in our communities. They can reduce the number of irresponsible people with firearms and limit the freedom that our state has given them.
Missouri has almost no regulations when compared to other states’ laws. If we had these laws a school shooting in St Louis could have been prevented.
A paper published by a student at the University of Missouri states: “Studies have found that areas with high amounts of private gun ownership have higher murder rates" (Duggan, 2001; LaFollette, 2001).
Gun violence has gotten out of control in Missouri because of the lack of gun control and red flag laws. But we can change this by demanding change. We can protest, we can call out these problems and we can demand change from our legislators.
Joel Colvin is a student at Rock Bridge High School.
