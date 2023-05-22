This year has been challenging for communities impacted by gun violence, with mass shootings setting records in the U.S. this year alone, according to PBS News. In Missouri, we are ranked the eighth highest in mass shootings per year. Gun violence has gotten out of control in Missouri because of the lack of gun control and red flag laws.

Every year thousands of people are wounded and killed by firearms, resulting in tragedy and grief wherever this violence strikes. Over the course of the last few years, more and more gun violence protests have popped up demanding change while also gaining support from their communities. An example of this was seen in the walkout at Hickman High School in April.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.