The issue of gun violence is a highly complex, multifaceted and even skewed topic in politics and government.
It is my belief that government should have little intervention in most issues, gun rights, and restrictions are not an exception in my eyes.
The Second Amendment, or the right to bear arms, is a constitutional right and must not be taken away from the people or restricted to the point that innocent Americans cannot protect themselves.
I know that I personally would feel much safer in a school or business if staff, faculty and even the public were able to legally carry firearms.
Bad actors will always be able to get their hands on a weapon in some form or another. Restricting firearms is a great way of ensuring that only the bad guy has a weapon. It is paramount to the protection of individuals that Second Amendment rights are preserved.
This is the only way to ensure individuals and groups are protected from gun violence, as well as deterring people from committing violent acts in the first place.
Overly restricting firearms is only a selfish tactic for gaining votes by deceiving voters into thinking they are making America a safer and freer place.
Simeon Black is a local college student.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.