I commend Cedar Ridge Elementary School for their novel and fun solution that clearly has a positive impact on literacy, teamwork, and community.

From my experience working with Saint Louis’ Head Start organization, it is clear that simple yet exciting solutions are the key to fostering a love for literacy, and the hammocks were perfect. They encouraged team-building, storytelling, and community leadership, all of which are necessary for children to build the foundations to become future advocates and leaders of our community.

It was inspiring to me that the Cedar Ridge Elementary Community was able to come together to support their children’s education and that the students embraced the opportunity to enjoy nature and their classmates. I hope that communities across Missouri can come together to follow in their footsteps for a better future.

Udaykiran Vissa, a high school student, is co-founder of Saint Louis Head Start Organization for Education (STLHSO.org), a youth-led nonprofit that seeks to supplement education systems.

