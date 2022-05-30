Open letter to Rep. Vicky Hartzler:
Today I received your periodic mailing about your “accomplishments” as a representative in the U.S. House — so that your constituents would know where you stand on important issues of the day. Or, to be more precise, what is perhaps THE most important issue of the day, gun violence.
Of course, you took an unusual approach to this issue that has most recently caused the death of 21 children and their teachers, and which has become so commonplace that it has redefined our country as a land of senseless violence and “so sorry” responses by you and other government leaders.
Instead of asking us all to think harder about how the violence might be lessened, how lives might be saved, you instead opted to include a photograph to show how much you enjoyed holding a semi-automatic weapon (such a grin on your face) and how you had practiced pistol shooting at a local business. And a statement about how you are supported by two leading gun advocacy groups.
It’s time, really, for you to rethink who you are and what you represent.
Do you represent guns? Do you represent laws that enable an 18-year-old to buy an assault weapon (like the one you are holding)? Or do you represent Americans who are affected by the video-game death counts made easy by access to weapons made for war and who yearn for change to make it all stop?
It’s time for us to rethink if you should be in Congress, representing us in ANY capacity.
I think you don’t belong there, unless you are able to reconsider your priorities.
Guns or people?
It should not be a difficult choice.
David Rees is a Columbia resident and a professor emeritus for the Missouri School of Journalism.