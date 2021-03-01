I received Rep. Hartzler’s newsletter Feb. 20, in which she discusses the problems caused by the recent cold snap.
One sentence caught my eye. She wrote, “As power is being restored to America’s homes, it’s important to note that these outages could have been minimized. Many of our nation’s wind turbines and solar panels remain frozen and out of service, making it clear we can’t solely rely on these energy solutions for all of our needs.”
In fact, the only power source in Texas that didn’t underperform was solar, but it is a tiny piece of the energy mix and couldn’t make up for the huge losses from gas, coal, nuclear and, yes, wind. From the New York Times, “During the blackouts, the grid lost roughly five times as much power from natural gas as it did from wind. Natural gas production froze, and so did the pipelines that transport the gas. Once power plants went offline, they were not prepared to restart in the below-freezing conditions.”
When a lawmaker either doesn’t know the facts, or does know them and pretends otherwise, it is impossible to have a rational discussion about policy. We should certainly talk about risks and benefits of relying on fossil fuels compared with alternative energy sources and the cost-benefit analysis of winterizing all energy sources in warm climates. But constituents can only wonder whether Rep. Hartzler is making decisions in our interest when she uses misleading statements to justify them.
Ellen Thomas is a Columbia resident.