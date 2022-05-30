I wondered how a “mentally deranged” 18-year-old “lunatic” was able to legally purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The answer was obvious when I saw a taxpayer-funded flyer with a picture of smiling Vicky Hartzler brandishing the same weapon of mass murder, the purpose of which is to kill as many persons as quickly as possible.

Clearly, as an elected official, she is touting her determination to make these weapons readily available to the public. Thus, politicians of Hartzler’s ilk enable mass murder.

These self-proclaimed “pro-life” politicians brag about their A rating from the NRA and obsess about the second amendment. But have they actually read the amendment?

Here it is:

“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Congresswoman Hartzler, how many of the mass shooters who have slaughtered so many Americans were members of a well-regulated militia?

We need leaders who have the courage to defy NRA extremism and the will to protect the American people.

Robert Blake is a longtime resident of Columbia

