Recently Sen. Josh Hawley injected himself, as a government employee, at the National Conservatism Conference that “without the Bible, there is no America.”

This far right and militant Christian nationalism is off base on who America is. It ignores the contributions of all world religions from Asia, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and right here at home the Indigenous Native Americans.

