Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4.
It is so ironic that Josh Hawley wrote an opinion piece about "loving America," and yet he appeared to be significantly engaged in the effort to overturn a free and fair election on Jan. 6. What kind of American sows seeds of doubt in an election that had no significant evidence of fraud?
I also think it's appalling that he said the "left vilifies America's history." Not true. I am proud of America — which my ancestors helped found. (In fact, many of my great grandfathers, as well as my father, fought for our freedoms in the major wars in the United States history, including the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War and World War II. And a relative of mine signed the Declaration of Independence. Can he say the same? Certainly, Trump can't!).
However, I do want to know the truth about our history as should all children. As Harry Truman said, "There is nothing new in the world except the history you do not know." Clearly Hawley wants to educate students to be ignorant of our history, including slavery. In fact, he seems afraid of our history — just like he appears to be afraid of the truth about the election.
It also concerns me that he wants to take away a woman's right to choose regarding her body. As Barbara Bush said so well, "the soul enters the body at the time of birth and leaves it at the moment of death," so who is Hawley to tell women what to do with their wombs? It is our decision, not his. He is trying to take away our freedom to choose because he doesn't agree with our choice.
In summary, Hawley's article (as well as his fist-pumping past behavior) makes him appear to be very hypocritical — and very anti-American. Whose interests is he really serving? And how is he really helping Missouri by spending his time writing such an article?
AJ Korschgen is a Columbia resident.