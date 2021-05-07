Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.
Your proposed solution of the American Dream of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s becoming the Impossible Dream of today doesn’t address the root cause of the problem. You cite “Our tax and trade policy has rewarded outsourcing, off shoring, and labor arbitrage” as the problems that have led to “the days when a working-class family could survive on the paycheck of one parent are long gone.”
Let’s be clear, according to the column published in the Columbia Missourian on May 4, you expressed your desire to “reward parenthood, marriage and work” by instituting “The Parent Tax Credit.”
Senator, if you submitted that proposal in the hopes to receive the Eagle Scout badge it would be insufficient to merit the award. Your vision of a better future where parents are granted freedom of choice on child care via a conditional tax credit predicated on marriage and employment is myopic, if not worse.
Where and when do the needs of the children get addressed? What all Americans, let alone parents, single or married, need are jobs that pay livable wages with benefits, affordable health care, affordable higher education, decent bridges and roads, clean water, clean air and incentives to convert from coal, oil and gas to renewable energy sources to stave off global climate change.
I can’t help but think that what you propose is merely an attempt to distract from the fact that you contributed to the insurrectionists attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with your ill-conceived intention and actual objection to the certified Electoral College results.
Paul Steeno is a resident of Columbia.