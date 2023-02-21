Reduce your utility bills and greenhouse gas production with a heat pump. When you need to replace your furnace, if you install a mini-split heat pump, you will achieve both.

Heat pumps both heat and cool your house. Heat pumps get half the required energy from the environment. Recent improvements in heat pump efficiency means they can now meet Columbia’s winter loads. Heat pumps now operate well down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Some new houses in Columbia are installing heat pumps.

