Reduce your utility bills and greenhouse gas production with a heat pump. When you need to replace your furnace, if you install a mini-split heat pump, you will achieve both.
Heat pumps both heat and cool your house. Heat pumps get half the required energy from the environment. Recent improvements in heat pump efficiency means they can now meet Columbia’s winter loads. Heat pumps now operate well down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Some new houses in Columbia are installing heat pumps.
Houses have a lot of thermal mass, and as such do not cool rapidly, and temperatures that low do not last for a long time, so internal temperatures do not drop much or often in our winters. Both Mitsubishi and Fujitsu make heat pumps designed for temperatures of minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit and below, but these are rarely used in Columbia.
On the East Coast both the state of Maine and the city of Boston have studied cost of heating and find that mini-split heat pumps cost less to operate than gas furnaces in the colder winters there. Mini-split heat pumps are less expensive in new houses because they don’t require construction of air ducts.
Both electric utilities in Columbia are adding renewable energy, so our electricity now produces less greenhouse gas and will continue to improve in that direction. Immediately, heat pumps will reduce greenhouse gas. Columbia’s city-owned utility plans to achieve 100% renewable energy in the early 2030s.
No greenhouse gas are produced when heating with heat pumps.nYour next heating system should be a heat pump.
Dick Parker is a Columbia resident.
