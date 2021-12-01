Until I saw the markers springing up around Columbia, I did not know about these amazing people who lived in Columbia: Henry Kirklin, an internationally acclaimed horticulturalist; Dr. Roland Wiggins, a medical doctor and a Fulbright scholar in France; and Annie Fisher, a renowned caterer and extremely successful businesswoman. There are many others as well.
The markers are part of the 2-mile urban walking trail, the African American Heritage Trail.
These markers are the results of the work of the Sharp End Heritage Committee chaired by James Whitt and of the gifts for the markers by individuals, businesses and organizations.
As well as a commemoration of some of the people, the trail is an important reminder of some of the African American history in Columbia that often goes untold. And until recently in my case, regrettably without due attention. I also regret not writing this letter before the recent and sad loss to our community in the passing of James Whitt.
I highly recommend the trail, and if walking the trail is not possible, you can enjoy it with a smartphone or device using the app Otocast. More information and a map of the trail are available in the Regional Economic Development Inc. Office at 500 E. Walnut St. No. 102, across the street from the Post Office.
David Gibbons is a Columbia resident.