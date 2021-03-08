I’m surprised and saddened to read that Mizzou plans to demolish Neff Annex and Parker, Noyes and Read halls. I studied historic preservation at Mizzou and wrote my senior thesis on the historical importance of Union Station in Kansas City, at a time when it was empty and abandoned and many wanted it torn down because it was a drain of resources and an “eyesore.”

Writing that paper led to me working with the campaign to save and restore Union Station, which was successful, and today the building is again the crown jewel of the city and the natural gathering place for important events.

I’m not suggesting these buildings hold the same significance as a Union Station, Jesse Hall, etc., but it’s still quite alarming to have so many 100-plus year old buildings torn down all at once.

I haven’t yet read into the finer details of these plans, but I know Neff, Parker and Noyes are integral to the historic look and environment of Francis Quadrangle. Read Hall is smack dab in the middle of historic “White Campus” area, so named for the white color of the buildings. Losing all these, along with Pickard Hall, is going to drastically impact the historic beauty of Mizzou’s campus — one of its greatest attributes. I’m hopeful this decision will be reconsidered.

Scott Kampmeyer of Sherman Oaks, California, is a Mizzou alumnus.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you