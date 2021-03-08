I’m surprised and saddened to read that Mizzou plans to demolish Neff Annex and Parker, Noyes and Read halls. I studied historic preservation at Mizzou and wrote my senior thesis on the historical importance of Union Station in Kansas City, at a time when it was empty and abandoned and many wanted it torn down because it was a drain of resources and an “eyesore.”
Writing that paper led to me working with the campaign to save and restore Union Station, which was successful, and today the building is again the crown jewel of the city and the natural gathering place for important events.
I’m not suggesting these buildings hold the same significance as a Union Station, Jesse Hall, etc., but it’s still quite alarming to have so many 100-plus year old buildings torn down all at once.
I haven’t yet read into the finer details of these plans, but I know Neff, Parker and Noyes are integral to the historic look and environment of Francis Quadrangle. Read Hall is smack dab in the middle of historic “White Campus” area, so named for the white color of the buildings. Losing all these, along with Pickard Hall, is going to drastically impact the historic beauty of Mizzou’s campus — one of its greatest attributes. I’m hopeful this decision will be reconsidered.
Scott Kampmeyer of Sherman Oaks, California, is a Mizzou alumnus.