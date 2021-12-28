Editor's note: This letter is in response to the Boards & Commissions vacancy notice in the Dec. 24-25 edition.

The requirement for the Historic Preservation Commission is listed as "background and expertise as a real estate investor."

That certainly appears to be a "fox in the henhouse" situation.

This commission should consist of folks with expertise in judging architectural and historic significance rather than those seeking profits from flipping real estate.

Art Behrens, of Columbia, is a retired aerospace engineer. 

